PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.34 million and $8,265.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01175345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00116786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.