Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1269 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PPDM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.37. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.