Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/21/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

12/4/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 1,206,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,155. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,110,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

