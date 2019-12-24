PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $112.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.01750626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.02599397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00553925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00648679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,086,732 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

