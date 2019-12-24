PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7618 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.93. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

