PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.15, 7,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 30,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

