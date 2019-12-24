Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $42.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $43.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $171.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.70 million to $172.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.22 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $179.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

