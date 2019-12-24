Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.82

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 23335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.