Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.79

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.79 and traded as high as $125.31. Procter & Gamble shares last traded at $125.14, with a volume of 226,289 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.