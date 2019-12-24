Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,363.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $34,395.00 and $3,363.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059251 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.43 or 1.00138995 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

