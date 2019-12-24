Propy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $294,286.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Propy has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $294,286.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Propy has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.