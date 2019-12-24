ProShares Hedge Replication ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HDG)

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

HDG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

