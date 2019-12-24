ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3194 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Large Cap Core Plus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

CSM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 23,824 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

