ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares RAFI Long/Short’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA RALS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

