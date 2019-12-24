ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.