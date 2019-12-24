ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $49.93.
ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile
