ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4403 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NOBL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 268,711 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

