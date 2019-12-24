ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:TDV)

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

TDV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

