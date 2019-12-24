ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 12,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

