ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSEARCA:UXI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $88.22.
ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile
