ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:UXI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

