ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:UBR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. 768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $91.60.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

