ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465,316. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

