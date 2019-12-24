ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock remained flat at $$6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

