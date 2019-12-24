ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,634. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.