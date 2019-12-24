ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

SMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

