ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
SMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile
