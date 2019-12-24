ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of DXD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 210,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,235. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $41.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.
About ProShares UltraShort Dow30
