ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,802. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

About ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

