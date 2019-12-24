ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of MZZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.
About ProShares UltraShort MidCap400
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.