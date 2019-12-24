ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of MZZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Get ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort MidCap400

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.