ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.14 and last traded at $77.15, approximately 469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.52% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

