Quasarcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $967.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $537,019.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,364,263 coins and its circulating supply is 168,364,263 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

