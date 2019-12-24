QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.12 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

QUIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.28. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

