RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

