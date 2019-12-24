RealTract Price Down 66.7% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. RealTract has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $986.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

