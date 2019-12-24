Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – MacroGenics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/21/2019 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

11/20/2019 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Get MacroGenics Inc alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 224,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 90.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.