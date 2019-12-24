Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/20/2019 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – MacroGenics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 11/21/2019 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 11/20/2019 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2019 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $32.32.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
