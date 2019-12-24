Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.