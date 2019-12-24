Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Repligen posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,302. Repligen has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,445,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

