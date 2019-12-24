Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Revolutions Medical earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMCP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares. Revolutions Medical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases.

