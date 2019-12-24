Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $698.53

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.53 and traded as high as $770.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $754.00, with a volume of 4,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 704.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

