RoBET (ROBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,095.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, RoBET has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. RoBET has a total market cap of $127,095.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About RoBET

ROBET is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

