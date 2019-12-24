Rotala (LON:ROL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.55

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and traded as high as $54.64. Rotala shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 18,099 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

In related news, insider John Gunn acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($66,298.34).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

