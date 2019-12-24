Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ABN Amro downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

