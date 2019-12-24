Rupee (RUP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $82,569.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,091,150 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.