RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.31

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of RUS DIV/ETF stock traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting A$30.25 ($21.45). 12,089 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$30.35 and its 200-day moving average is A$30.34.

