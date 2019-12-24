Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.90. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 138,904 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBB shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million and a PE ratio of -65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

