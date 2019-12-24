salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00.

CRM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.74. 4,368,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,229. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $120.16 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

