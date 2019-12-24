salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 6,783 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,783 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $1,112,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,368,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,229. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $120.16 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.