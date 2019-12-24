SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.87. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 4,991 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

