SCRIV NETWORK Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,505.00 and $12.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

