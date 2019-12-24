SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 869 ($11.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 887.60 ($11.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 865.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 792.62. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

