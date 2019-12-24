Sentient Coin (SEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,719.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $614,581.00 and approximately $28,719.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00585359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004609 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085128 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,758,907,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,907,073 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

