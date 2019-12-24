SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $147,075.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.01749626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02592594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00555790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00643659 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

